'Locals Only' deals hit the Treasure Coast with big discounts for residents looking to explore

STUART, Fla. — Residents across Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties now have access to special discounts at local businesses through a new campaign aimed at encouraging locals to explore.

The “Locals Only” initiative is a collaborative effort from the region’s tourism offices, offering exclusive deals at participating hotels, restaurants, shops, and attractions. The program is designed to promote regional tourism.

At the Old Colorado Inn in Stuart, business looks slower this time of year.

“We don’t have the snowbirds around, so we’re all for spreading the word to the community,” said Christopher Vitale, manager of the Old Colorado Inn.

Vitale believes the campaign could help draw more local attention to businesses like his.

“This push will really help the residents to kind of know what they have at their fingertips in this community and that there is so much to explore that they didn’t even know about,” he added.

Local residents expressed support for the initiative, emphasizing its potential to boost the local economy while giving them new ways to enjoy their community.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Stuart resident Beth Perconte.

“I like it a lot because locals are keeping this place going,” said Kevin Bonura, another Stuart resident. “When the snowbirds leave.”

Many say the campaign gives them a reason to experience new parts of the region.

“Well it certainly invites you to experience new areas,” said James Perconte. “If there’s a special or if there’s a special event, sure, take a ride, get in the car, and get out and explore.”

Residents and businesses alike hope the exclusive Summer deals will turn an ordinary season into a standout summer on the Treasure Coast.

“For the people that stay I think it’s important to keep this area going,” said Beth Perconte. “It’s a good opportunity for people to enjoy where they live.”

“I think it's really great that the Treasure Coast counties are offering people the opportunity to do something fun and do something that they've wanted to do and do it at a better rate,” added Vitale.

Most of the deals are available from now through September. You must be a resident of the Treasure Coast to qualify for the discounts. To see the full list of participating locations and exclusive offers in each county click here.