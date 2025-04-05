Local bridal shops brace for impact of upcoming tariffs expected to raise prices for brides-to-be

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Small business owners across the Treasure Coast are preparing for impact as sweeping tariffs loom, poised to affect a variety of industries. Among those hit will be the bridal industry, where the import of textiles and gowns from overseas could drive up costs for both designers and brides-to-be.

Lynn Moga, owner and bridal designer at Allettante Bellezza in Jensen Beach, is already making plans to adapt to the tariffs once they take effect.

“It’s unfortunate, but the United States doesn’t produce silk like it does overseas, and that’s one of our biggest fabrics,” Moga said.

While she designs and alters her dresses in-house, she buys the fabric and manufactures her gowns overseas.

“I’m trying to have people sell and make dresses in my store and to find anybody that is able to work with fine fabrics and create something like this is very difficult right now," Moga said.

Moga imports materials from regions like Japan, Indonesia and China, relying on these sources to create the intricate and luxurious designs her customers expect. However, with the tariffs set to drive up prices on these imports, she will likely face a difficult decision— to raise prices or absorb the additional costs.

“I’m looking probably at a 30% increase, trying not to go too high, but we have to stay open,” Moga said.

Moga explained that dresses from well-known bridal designers will cost significantly more, but as both the designer and retailer of her dresses, she's hoping to have more control.

“That allows me to keep my prices kind of close to what they are right now,” Moga said.

Though it’s too early to determine how big of a financial hit she will take, Moga acknowledges that the challenges are unavoidable.