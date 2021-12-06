Jewish community marking final day of Hanukkah

STUART, Fla. — The Jewish community will light it's final candle of the Hanukkah season at sundown on Sunday.

And the Chabad Jewish Center of Martin and St Lucie County are hosting it's 24th annual Community Hanukkah Celebration at Memorial Park in Stuart.

The celebrations will have latkas, kosher falafels , kids crafts, bounce house, face paint, and live music from Jewish soul artist, Tali Yess.

"At the core of the celebration of Hannukah the celebration of freedom the celebration of good and light over evil and darkness. And we think it's appropriate for the community to come out and celebrate this together and proudly and publicly," said Rabbi Shlomo Uminer, the executive director with Chabad Jewish Center.

Organizers say that his year's event is back in full numbers after having to scale down last year because of the pandemic.

The free event welcomes everybody, no matter the age or religion to help share light love hope and unity.

The event is from 3pm to 5pm and the menorah lighting ceremony begins at around 4:15 p.m.