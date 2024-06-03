"I have to do this:' Service helping homeless veterans doubles registration in a year

STUART, Fla. — The words "homeless" and "veteran" should never be used it the same sentence.

That’s one of the mottos of a Treasure Coast organization lifting up military veterans that hit challenging times.

House A Vet operates out of a building on Monterey Road in Stuart.

WPTV anchor Mike Trim spoke with the director, volunteers, and those that utilize House A Vet’s resources. The interviews happened at the organization’s weekly free lunch at it’s building.

Since 2013, House a Vet has lifted up those who put on the uniform for our country. The organization provides a food pantry where veterans can choose the food they want.

House a Vet also gives free haircuts, financial counseling, and art classes.

Navy Veteran Calvin Edwards had lunch and picked up items from the House a Vet food pantry.

“The House a Vet has been a great help to me,” Edwards said.

Edwards is one of 162 veterans registered for House a Vet services.

"I just need that little boost to get me over the bridge, across the bridge," Edwards said.

The number of veterans needing assistance like House A Vet offers in Martin County has doubled in a year, according to director Kevin Donahue.

"I have to do this program to help our fellow veterans. Where our governments given away money to everybody in the world but we can’t take care of our own," Donahue said.

Barbara Johnston of Stuart volunteers at the House a Vet building. She said when her Army veteran son died four years ago, House a Vet sent flowers and one of their members.

“I looked and it was from House a Vet and oh my gosh, I just about cried," Johnston said.

Donahue said he will continue to do the work as long as he can afford the rent at the Monterey Road building.

Offering veterans a place to get help without shame is key for Donahue.

“When they walk out I want them to feel like they want to come back. We’re a family here not just here you go out the door,” Donahue said.

If you’re interested in donating to House A Vet or to learn more about it’s services, click here.