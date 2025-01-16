How Starbucks' new "Coffeehouse Code of Conduct" could start costing you more money

STUART, Fla. — The days of hanging out at Starbucks or stopping in for a bathroom break are now over. From now on, you’ll have to be a paying customer to use the building's amenities.

Tiffany Dehling spends quite a bit of time at Starbucks.

“I am here just basically hanging out and killing a little bit of time,” said Dehling.

On Monday, she learned Starbucks is doing away with a policy that welcomes everyone into their stores, regardless of whether you bought something.

“I actually do understand where they are coming from because they do not want people that (are) staying off the streets,” added Dehling.

They’re introducing a new “Coffeehouse Code of Conduct” that will be posted in all of their cafes.

“I appreciate it because I do not like all the homeless people that hang out in Starbucks,” Starbucks customer Tara Schultz said.

Schultz explained the problem is common where she lives in Colorado.

“Oh, they’re always going in there," Schultz said. "Especially when it gets cold and they’re sleeping on the couches that they have in there."

Starbucks says partners, what they call their employees, will receive training on how to enforce the policy and will be allowed to ask anyone who breaks the rules to leave, even getting law enforcement involved if needed.

However, not everyone’s on board with the change.

“I like the old policy where you can go sit, hang out, you don’t have to buy anything, and do your work and leave like most business people,” said Starbucks customer Michelle, who did not want to give us her last name.

“They have the right to do it, it's a private business, but my concern is what effect that has on their image with their customers,” said Starbucks coffee drinker Greg Tardella.

WPTV Reporter Cassandra Garcia dug into why they’re making the change. Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jefferies sent this statement:

"We want everyone to feel welcome and comfortable in our stores. Implementing a Coffeehouse Code of Conduct is something most retailers already have and is a practical step that helps us prioritize our paying customers who want to sit and enjoy our cafes or need to use the restroom during their visit. This means our cafes, patios, and restrooms are for customers and partners. By setting clear expectations for behavior and use of our spaces, we can create a better environment for everyone. These updates are part of a broader set of changes we are making to enhance the cafe experience as we work to get back to Starbucks."