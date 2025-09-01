STUART, Fla. — WPTV learned more about a water quality advisory on the Treasure Coast involving fecal bacteria.

The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said in a release the advisory is located at the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart.

High levels of fecal bacteria found near Roosevelt Bridge

Marquita Williams from Port St. Lucie was spending her Labor Day underneath it.

“This is one of the spots that I always used to come to,” said Williams. “Today is serious fishing.”

Williams said she saw the sign near the riverwalk for the water quality advisory, explaining the DOH found high levels of fecal bacteria here at her favorite fishing spot.

“We're not out here drinking the water, so we're just enjoying catching and releasing some fish,” said Williams.

Neighbor Kenneth Peterkin was fishing there too, and said he was playing it safe with the water.

“I’m being precautious,” said Peterkin. “I don't think I want to eat fish right now.”

The DOH said the bacteria is called enterococcus bacteria, which is usually found in the intestinal tracts of humans and animals.

“We should all be worried that somehow we're getting a bacterial level that is unsafe at the Roosevelt Bridge,” said Jim Moir, the Indian Riverkeeper.

Moir said warm water is a perfect place for the bacteria to grow and it typically comes from agricultural or urban runoff, or sewage leaks.

“We really don't know where the fecal material is coming from,” said Moir. “Whether it's the C-23, C- 24 canals. Or is it runoff from Palm City.”

While Williams sees others in the water, she tells me she'll stay put behind the metal railing underneath the Roosevelt Bridge.

“Hopefully they have strong immune systems to fight against whatever bacteria is in this water,” said Williams.

