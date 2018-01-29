Group meeting Monday in Stuart in effort to stop Brightline expansion

STUART, Fla. - Two deaths since the start of the Brightline service this month have prompted a group to discuss steps to stop the railway from expanding north of Palm Beach County.

RELATED: Brightline outlines safety campaign | Family of man killed by train wants investigation | VIDEO: Brightline nearly hits truck

Citizens Against Rail Expansion (CARE) says it is concerned about crashes and deaths happening along railways.

Since Brightline began testing last year, trains have hit five people and killed four.

Brightline has put up digital notices at some spots along the train's route but they aren't everywhere.

Legislation has already been proposed in Tallahassee. Republican State Sen. Debbie Mayfield, who represents Indian River County, sponsors Senate Bill 572.

Part of the legislation would allow for the Florida Department of Transportation to assess and decide which areas would benefit from a fence.

After a public meeting in the area to debate it, a fence would be installed. Brightline would pay for the added safety measures, according to the proposal.

“It is more important than ever that we continue our fight against All Aboard. In the wake of the recent tragedies, we must do everything we can to prevent more of these catastrophes from occurring,” said Brent Hanlon, Chairman of CARE FL. “We want residents to pack the house for our meeting so we can educate them about our past successes and inform them of our next steps in battling this threat to the health and safety of our communities. The fight is not over. Not by a long shot.”

The meeting is at the Lyric Theater in Stuart Monday at 7 p.m.

Tickets to the event are free but must be reserved by calling The Lyric Theatre Box Office at 772-286-7827.