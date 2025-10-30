Former Stuart City Manager breaks silence, calls termination 'unfortunate' and 'retaliatory'

STUART, Fla. — Former Stuart City Manager Michael Mortell is breaking his silence after city commissioners voted Monday to terminate his contract.

The commission voted 3-2 to fire Mortell without cause, following weeks of tension that began when Commissioner Sean Reed called for his resignation earlier this month.

“There were things that caused me concern throughout my due diligence or things that were brought forward to my attention,” Reed said during Monday’s meeting.

When asked to elaborate on those concerns, Reed declined to speak on camera.

Mortell said he felt “ambushed” by Commissioner Reed's comments during the meeting.

“I was astounded that in a modern society that this could actually happen and that he actually thought that there was some level of that that was appropriate,” Mortell said.

Mortell said the allegations against him were misrepresented and motivated by retaliation.

“It is the most unprofessional thing that’s happened to me in my entire life and it is him retaliating against me because I told him that he has to follow the law and he thinks that he’s smarter and bigger than everybody else,” Mortell said.

Mortell, who has spent more than two decades with the city, said he plans to pursue legal action.

“The damage he has done could cause me to be unemployed. I’ll have to find out, but I know what’s for sure,” he said. “I’m going to take whatever action is necessary to make this stop.”

Despite the abrupt end to his tenure, Mortell said he remains confident in the city’s staff and their ability to continue serving residents.

“The staff at the city is so professional and they've been there and they care so much about the city—they care as much as I do and they will work as hard as they can to make sure the city stays the way it is,” Mortell said.