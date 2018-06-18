Former president of Stuart Air Show reaches plea deal

The former president of the Stuart Air Show has reached a plea deal in connection with grand theft charges.

Michael Roberts was accused of stealing more than $10 thousand from a North Florida non-profit when he was that group's treasurer.

Roberts told WPTV in March the charges had nothing to do with the air show, and he had left his post voluntarily.

As part of the plea deal, Roberts will serve 30 days in jail and 4 years probation.

The judge also decided to withhold adjudication, meaning Roberts will not have a criminal conviction on his record.

Besides his tenure as air show president, Roberts established the Road to Victory Military Museum in Stuart


