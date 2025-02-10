'First day being a sports bar': Philly Down South welcomes Eagles fans to their South Florida experience

STUART, Fla. — On a regular night, Philly Down South is a restaurant and music bar. But when the Eagles are in the Super Bowl, they bring out three big-screen TVs and call out all Eagles fans in South Florida.

For years, Philly Down South has been a home for Philly natives in South Florida.

WATCH: Eagles fans cheer on their team at Philly Down South

Philly Down South becomes a 'sports bar' for the Super Bowl

"Philly Down South was created by me and my family from Philly. We moved down here in the early '90s, we got out of the business, and started back up again," said owner Jim Leary.

South Florida is known as a melting pot; its residents come from different states and countries.

Many Philly residents call South Florida home in Philly's winter months.

"We've been coming here for the past eight years. Just to get away from the cold weather up there in South Jersey and get up here. We just absolutely love this area," said Mark Wheaton, a lifelong Eagles fans.

Philly Down South offers cheesesteak, music and the Super Bowl.

"It's the first day being a sports bar. We got up here early in the morning. I got these three huge TVs up, and everybody is from Philly and an Eagles fan. I had to do it," said Leary.

Is it an idea thought of just a few days ago? Yes, but it's a big hit.

"We absolutely love it here. We've watched it grow from a little food truck to what you see now," said Shelli Ross, a Philly Down South patron.

"We were so excited when Jim opened this up," said Wheaton.

The excitement was through the roof as the Eagles turned the game into a lopsided score.

"It's awesome. Right now, they're killing it," said Ross.