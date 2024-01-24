Developer defends reasons for building Hilton chain hotel in Stuart

STUART, Fla. — Permitting is underway for a new Tru by Hilton Hotel that’s going up in Stuart on Colorado avenue in the Creek District.

The city approved the four-story, 102-room hotel, on Jan. 8. However, residents have expressed concerns over the size and style of the hotel.

The developer, Rajesh Patel, said the hotel was strategically designed to fit the character of Stuart and the Creek District.

The developer said they made several changes to the traditional Tru by Hilton design to align with the city’s recommendations.

"We changed the design of the building. We made sure that none of the windows faced our dear neighbors in the back. W e changed the facades of the outside. We changed the gathering spaces, outside seating spaces, all the trees that we kept, the sizes of the windows, the colors of the building," Patel said.

The project also includes a retail and restaurant space. Stuart Mayor Rebecca Bruner said the hotel’s design is perfect for Stuart’s creek district. She’s hoping that the hotel’s proximity to restaurants and shops will help attract more tourists to the region.

"You will be able to walk in off the street or you can eat there. it’s right on the road and this is the way we like it," Bruner said.

There also are plans to incorporates artistic elements into the design like a mural painted by a local artist, as well as decorative mosaic pieces built into the some of the pavers.

The project is in its permitting phase. Construction is expected to start in the first quarter of 2025 and should take 18 months to complete.