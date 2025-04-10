Defying the odds: Stuart girl achieves yellow belt despite genetic disorder affecting limbs

STUART, Fla. — At just 12 years old, Ady Moriarty is proving that determination can break through even the toughest barriers.

Living with two rare genetic disorders — Osteogenesis Imperfecta and Larsen-like Syndrome — Moriarty faces daily challenges due to brittle bones and soft cartilage. However, her condition hasn't stopped her from achieving big goals.

“I kind of just feel like a normal person,” Moriarty said, describing how she approaches life despite her diagnosis.

Stuart girl defies odds to earn yellow belt

WPTV first introduced viewers to Moriarty in 2019, when first responders organized a surprise parade ahead of her first surgery. Since then, she has undergone 18 surgeries, yet her spirit remains strong.

Last week, she celebrated a major personal milestone: earning her yellow belt in Taekwondo.

“There were days that I was extremely tired, but I was like, I’m going to just go and do it,” Moriarty said. "I felt I was proud of myself.”

Inspired by the concept of shadow boxing, Moriarty's instructor, Sandra Agel, adapted the Taekwondo program to make it safe for her to practice.

“Ady in particular is so enthused. So motivated,” said Agel. “After each class, I am so inspired to be a better person.”

Moriarty’s progress has exceeded expectations, especially considering early concerns about her development.

WPTV Moriarty says she is ready to try for a black belt next.

“When we first had her, they said she wouldn’t talk, walk, or really become anything,” said her mother, Brittny Moriarty. “Look at what she’s done. She’s done so much since then.”

While her diagnosis means she's fragile on the outside, Moriarty is strong on the inside.

“Little milestones like that are fascinating — almost unbelievable,” said Agel.

Moriarty’s journey is far from over. Her goal now? To continue advancing in Taekwondo—all the way to a black belt.