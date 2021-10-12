Watch
NewsRegion Martin CountyStuart

Actions

Crews respond to fire at Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital in Stuart

items.[0].image.alt
Martin County Fire Rescue
Fire crews at Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Fire crews at Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Posted at 11:52 AM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 12:08:25-04

STUART, Fla. — Crews in Martin County responded to a fire Tuesday morning at Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital in Stuart.

Martin County Fire Rescue tweeted a photo just before 11 a.m. that showed a fire truck at the scene.

Chopper 5 flew over the hospital at about 11:30 a.m. and spotted a fire truck departing the hospital.

The hospital is located at 200 SE Hospital Ave. in Stuart.

Fire truck at Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital in Stuart on Oct. 12, 2021
A fire truck at Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital in Stuart on Oct. 12, 2021.

Stay with NewsChannel 5 and WPTV.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.