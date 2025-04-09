Could proposed changes to employment verification law affect small businesses?

STUART, Fla. — A proposed bill in Florida, House Bill 955, could soon require all private employers, regardless of size, to use the E-Verify system to confirm an employee's eligibility to work in the U.S. The bill was approved by the Commerce Committee on Monday, sparking discussions about its potential impact on small businesses.

Florida law currently mandates that businesses with 25 or more employees must use E-Verify, a free online system to verify if workers are legally allowed to work in the country. Under House Bill 955, this requirement would extend to all private employers, regardless of their employee count.

WATCH BELOW: Could proposed changes to e-verification law affect small businesses?

E-VERIFY LAWS

Treasure Coast Truck Center in Stuart, a small business with just five employees, has been using the E-Verify system that's connected to their payroll since they first opened their doors. Operations Manager Ashley Napier explained that she values ensuring workers have the proper documentation.

"I do see the necessary point of it," Napier said. "We’re trying to make sure we know who’s here and make sure everybody’s got their proper documentation, so it's just another step that I guess that adds a layer of security to make sure you know who you have.”

While some business owners like Napier see the benefits of the system, critics of the proposed bill express concerns over the potential burden it could place on small businesses. These opponents argue that the new requirement could lead to added administrative time and resources, which some smaller businesses may not have.

House Bill 955 has moved forward after its approval by the Commerce Committee.