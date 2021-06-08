Contractor killed in industrial incident at Stuart Fire Rescue Station 2

STUART, Fla. — Stuart police are investigating after a contractor was killed in an industrial incident at the Stuart Fire Rescue Station 2 Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. at the fire station located at 1100 SE Monterey Road Extension.

Police said the victim, a 27-year-old man, was working on the roof of the building and fell through the ceiling sustaining critical injuries.

According to officials, Fire Rescue personnel rushed into the fire station bay and found the man on the floor.

Paramedics began treatment and transported the victim to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce, where he was pronounced dead.

Stuart police detectives are investigating the incident.

"On behalf of the entire City of Stuart, our thoughts and prayers are with victim’s family, friends, and co-workers during this very difficult time," the Stuart Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The name of the victim has not been released.