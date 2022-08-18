'Confusion Corner' in Stuart is back with new look

STUART, Fla. — One of downtown Stuart's most popular attractions is finally back in motion with a new look.

" A huge relief. Great, great relief," said local business owner, Manuela Bentley.

It's known as Confusion Corner, a unique set of crossroads where eight streets come together to form one of the most confusing intersections in the U.S.

"Some people call it a rotary, some people call it a roundabout, but I think most people get the confusion corner thing," said Patty O' Connell, Owner of Gumbo Limbo Gift Shop.

Three weeks ago, the iconic landmark closed due to Brightline's expansion project.

The closure not only caused headaches for drivers but also impacted some bottom lines.

"You definitely saw a lot of people avoiding downtown," said Bentley, owner of Simple Pleasures Bath and Body. She said she saw a dip in sales of at least 20% due to the closure. "There was very little foot traffic with Confusion Corner closed just because everyone in Stuart and the surrounding areas viewed it as so difficult to access."

Gumbo Limbo also felt the costly impacts.

"That’s like the central hub, so to close it was tough. The detours were not easy," said O' Connell.

Now that things are back to normal with some new signs and pavement markings, both owners are looking forward to rebounding, especially with their season right around the corner.

"The marking on the road will hopefully make Confusion Corner a little less confusing," said Bentley.

"We're really happy it’s open. That’s for sure," said O' Connell.

