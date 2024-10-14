Community stepping up to keep beloved Lady Stuart charter boat afloat

STUART, Fla. — The beloved charter boat Lady Stuart is in the process of being repaired after damages from Hurricane Milton.

Captain and owner David Knight said the boat broke loose during the storm and crashed several miles away.

"I'm completely heartbroken, completely devastated. We've been operating, myself, for 20 years on the boat as captain and owner. It's probably the hardest thing that's ever happened to me in my life," said Knight. "We've had people come on as kids, then they grow up and come on with their kids and I get tons of that."

When WPTV met with Knight a crewmember could be seen cleaning up the boat.

The entire top deck of the boat, where the captain steers, was torn off.

Cables and wires to the equipment were also seen exposed.

Lady Stuart's radio system will have to be replaced as well as a life raft.

The helm, railings and parts of the lower deck also need repairs, all adding up to about $60,000 in repairs, according to Knight. A fundraising page has been started.

Lady Stuart is described as a landmark in the community that is now decommissioned for repairs.

"It's real hard. The last few days have been sleepless nights, it's been tough," said Knight. "We definitely want to get back, this is my livelihood, my family's livelihood, and obviously the crew."

The owners said on a Facebook post that they have a large hurricane deductible on their insurance policy, and are calling on the community for help.