Community rallies around Martin County couple who lost everything in devastating house fire

STUART, Fla. — A Martin County couple, known for their decades of volunteer service and dedication to preserving local history, is receiving an outpouring of support after losing everything in a fire that destroyed their home a week and a half ago.

Bruce and Barbra Osborn are grateful to be alive after flames engulfed their home in the middle of the night, forcing them to flee with nothing but the clothes on their back.

"I went into the closet that was on the porch to get a 5-gallon bucket to throw water on the fire. When I opened the closet door, it just burst," Bruce Osborn said.

The couple lost everything in the blaze, including their two beloved cats.

"It went up so fast and so hot," Barbra Osborn said.

"Super smoky and so you're gasping and then things are exploding in your face — and it's just surreal," Bruce Osborn said.

The Osborns have been pillars of their community for 30 years, volunteering with multiple local organizations and sharing their passion for Martin County's rich history. They regularly dress up as Abbie and Captain Henry Sewall to give tours at the Sewall's House in Jensen Beach, volunteer with the House of Refuge, and stay active with the Rivers Coalition.

"They are a fabric of the community in Stuart," said Larry Skarsten, an old neighbor and now friend.

The couple's dedication to preserving local history runs deep.

"We just love finding the local history here, getting involved, celebrating it, sharing it, and trying to retain the magic that is Martin County," Bruce Osborn said.

Their community involvement has temporarily come to a halt due to the fire's destruction.

"The dress I wear, the Abbie dress, burned and the hat and everything," Barbra Osborn said.

Now, the community the Osborns have served so faithfully is stepping up to help them rebuild their lives. Friends like Skarsten are organizing support efforts to get the couple back on their feet.

"When someone's that involved with the community and their giving to the community for 30 years and something like this happens, that's when you reach out to the community and hope they're gonna help," Skarsten said.

The response from neighbors and community members demonstrates the lasting impact of the Osborns' generosity over the years.

"That just tells you how much they've given to the community because the community recognizes that," Skarsten said.

“The donations are just amazing. I can't say thank you enough,” added Barbra Osborn.

The Osborn family is currently displaced due to the extensive damage to their home. They are temporarily staying in an RV while searching for more permanent housing.

Despite losing everything, the couple remains positive, with Barbra noting, "I got a roof. I got a bed. I got some groceries to keep me fed."

