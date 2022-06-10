Coast Guard seeking public comment regarding St. Lucie River railroad bridge

STUART, Fla. — Boaters can weigh in on the operation of the St. Lucie River railroad bridge as Brightline prepares to operate its train service on the Treasure Coast.

Plans are to run dozens of trains a day over the bridge, forcing it to be in the down position for up to 45 minutes each hour.

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., said the trains will close off access to boaters who have the right of way.

He proposes the bridge remain open for 45 minutes and then give trains 15 minutes to cross the river.

WPTV

"This potential change in the bridge's operations prioritizes rail traffic over boat traffic, and that’s not right," Mast said. "It could jeopardize emergency operations and inhibit first responders. The Coast Guard must protect the right of way for boaters."

The public has until July 5 to submit their comments to the Coast Guard.

Anonymous comments are accepted. Comments should concisely explain how you are impacted and the reasoning for your position.

Share your comments on the Coast Guard's public comment page.

There has been no official announcement on when Brightline trains will start on Treasure Coast but testing started earlier this year.