City of Stuart considers final approval for Costco, 378 apartments

STUART, Fla. — The decision to permanently approve a Costco and 378 apartment units had Stuart city commissioners debating into the late hours Monday night.

The proposed development would be located along Kanner Highway just south of Martin County High School.

"The high schoolers shouldn't have to deal with all the traffic and the safety issues which will arise," said one resident.

The proposed Costco is approximately 160,000 sqft.

The project also includes space for a couple of restaurants.

"Your vote will change the face of our city forever," said one resident. "There's no going back."

"It would be beneficial I believe and serve many people not only in the Stuart community but in neighboring communities also," said another resident.

Among the top concerns were the riddance of natural vegetation and wildlife.

"Destroy wetlands and have a negative effect on many small local businesses," said one resident.

Others said the new store would be beneficial to small businesses.

"I think it's a great place for small businesses because they can buy tools that they need and items that they will need," said one resident.

The new retail center will bring approximately 175 jobs to the city.

"It's just a wise decision and I ask you to consider welcoming them," said another resident.

If approved, it is unclear when the construction of the development would be completed.

