Brightline train hits car that stops on tracks at Confusion Corner in Stuart

STUART, Fla. — A Brightline train smashed into a vehicle that stopped on the tracks in Stuart on Thursday night, police said.

The incident occurred just after 6:30 p.m. at Confusion Corner.

The Stuart Police Department said in a post on their Facebook page that the vehicle attempted to cross the tracks but got caught in traffic, forcing it to stop on the tracks.

The crossing arms were activated, and the occupants abandoned the vehicle and safely escaped. No one was hurt in the crash.

Police said Thursday night that all crossings are back open, and intermittent testing of the safety system on the railway should be completed overnight.