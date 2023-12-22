Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin CountyStuart

Actions

Brightline train hits car that stops on tracks at Confusion Corner in Stuart

Occupants abandoned vehicle, safely escaped
A Brightline train hit a car that stopped on the tracks at Confusion Corner in Stuart.
A Brightline train hit a car that was on the tracks in Stuart on Dec. 21, 2023.
Posted at 11:43 PM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 00:19:17-05

STUART, Fla. — A Brightline train smashed into a vehicle that stopped on the tracks in Stuart on Thursday night, police said.

The incident occurred just after 6:30 p.m. at Confusion Corner.

The Stuart Police Department said in a post on their Facebook page that the vehicle attempted to cross the tracks but got caught in traffic, forcing it to stop on the tracks.

The crossing arms were activated, and the occupants abandoned the vehicle and safely escaped. No one was hurt in the crash.

Police said Thursday night that all crossings are back open, and intermittent testing of the safety system on the railway should be completed overnight.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Season of Hope' with sponsors 480x360

SEASON OF HOPE