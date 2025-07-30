82-year-old Stuart man dies while snorkeling in Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. — A Martin County man died after he was found unresponsive Wednesday while snorkeling in the Florida Keys, deputies said.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Clarence Shawver, 82, of Stuart, was found in Gulf waters at about 10:45 a.m., about 5 miles off mile marker 60.

Shawver was taken ashore and then to Fishermen's Hospital in Marathon, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said foul play is not believed to be a factor in the incident.

The sheriff's office said autopsy results are pending.