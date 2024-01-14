50th Stuart Boat Show wraps up, breaks sales record

STUART, Fla. — The Stuart Boat Show is known for being the largest boating festival on the Treasure Coast and they just wrapped up their 50th show Sunday.

Show organizers they beat records in ticket sales this year.

The show featured hundreds of local and international exhibitors and a variety of marine products.

You can find anything from actual boats ranging from 12 to over 72 feet in length, accessories and gear. Some vendors were also financial and insurance providers.

The festival is held yearly in Stuart, and organizers told WPTV’s Victor Jorges it takes a village to put the show together year after year.

Justin Beard, Marine Industries Association of the Treasure Coast’s executive producer Justin Beard, said the show is a testament of boating and the marine industry bringing in a lot of money for our region.

Jeff Ringrose/WPTV Justin Beard is Marine Industries Association of the Treasure Coast’s executive producer.

"The marine industry here on the Treasure Coast continues to grow," he said. "The economic impact of it and the show is a real benefit to local businesses, and even businesses across the region, across Florida. The boating industry here on the Treasure Cast is about $1.4 billion industry."

No final date is set for next year’s show, but organizers said it usually comes to town the second weekend in January.

"We’re happy to be a part of it," Beard said. "And we’re happy to see it continue to grow."

