4 Treasure Coast organizations come together to help homeless community

STUART, Fla. — Four organizations on the Treasure Coast came together Sunday to help the homeless population in our community with a hot shower, fresh clothes and a hot meal.

"There's a huge unhoused population in our community right outside our door," Arica Anderson of Psi Pi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

The sorority partnered with Care Bags, St. Mary’s Episcopal church and the Omicron Tau Chapter of Omega Psi Phi to provide food, clothing, and a shower.

WPTV Gary Lee was among those who received assistance at the event held Sunday in Stuart.

Gary Lee was among those who was helped by the organizations on Sunday.

"I would say it's a God-given gift," Lee said describing the help he received.

He said he is in between living situations right now, but it's events like these that give him hope for the future.

"It shows that people care," Lee said. "It shows that people have a heart."

"I think it's important that we show the community that we're more than just a social gathering or social fraternity," Durone Glymph of Omicron Tau Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. "We do give back and we do care about the community."

WPTV Durone Glymph speaks about the importance of helping the community by holding events like the one Sunday.

In recent months, different agencies have been working to tackle the homeless problem.

Over the last three months, the Martin County Sheriff's Office has helped relocate 15 homeless people.

Lee hopes others that may be in need take advantage of these events.

"I think it's very important. A lot of people are going through stress, a lot of different thoughts, anger," Lee said. "I think it's very important for them to come here to get a little peace of mind, and to make their day go a little better."

These groups said they'll be hosting more events like this to make sure everyone in our community can get a needed helping hand.