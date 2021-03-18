200-acre brush fire leaves Martin County Fire Rescue tankers busy for hours

STUART, Fla. — Several Martin County Fire Rescue units had to be dispatched to a 200-acre brush fire in Stuart on Wednesday.

The fire sparked near Pratt Whitney Rd. and SW Trailside Path.

Units were dispatched just after 3:30 p.m.

WPTV

"Compared to what it was, this is not smoke," said Alan Hirt, resident. "I don't know if you can see, the next house over, back there by the garage, it's probably 100 feet. You couldn't see it."

WPTV Brush County in Martin County

Hirt said he started to smell smoke while inside his son's house.

When he walked outside, he noticed ashes in the yard and saw a Florida Forestry Service filling up a bucket at a nearby body of water.

"This is the first time that we were actually concerned," said Hirt. "I was actually concerned that maybe evacuating might be the appropriate thing to do."

Martin County Fire officials said no homes had to be evacuated.

Several tankers were staged outside of two homes throughout the night to prevent flames from getting close.

At last check, Florida Forestry Service officials said the fire was still 200 acres in size and that it was 60% contained.

Forestry helicopters and spotter planes will resume work in the morning.

Once the fire is extinguished, the cause of the fire will be investigated.