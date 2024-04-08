2 arrested in Martin County after 14 dogs found living in 'filthy' and 'deplorable' conditions, deputies say

STUART, Fla. — Two people were arrested in Martin County after 14 dogs were found living in conditions described as "filthy" and "deplorable," according to deputies.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office posted on the agency's Facebook page Monday that the bust occurred at 937 Southeast Spruce St.

Investigators said the dogs, which included some puppies, were confined without sufficient food, water or space to move.

Some of the animals were locked up in small wooden man-made crates that were covered in plastic tarps, limiting the dogs' air supply.

The sheriff's office Facebook post said the woman who owned the home, Rosetta Saez, 47, told detectives she had no idea what was occurring in her backyard. Saez claimed that Daniel Alajahaum Wilson, 19, who also lives there, owns the animals.

Both Saez and Wilson were arrested. The sheriff's office said Wilson told them he breeds and sells the dogs.

Wilson faces 14 counts of animal cruelty and is held on a $40,000 bond. Saez faces one count of animal cruelty and is held on a $2,500 bond.

The dogs were seized and taken to the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast where they are receiving medical attention and care.

"The dogs were officially signed over to the humane society, eliminating any chance that they will be taken back to the home," the sheriff's office said in their Facebook post.

The humane society posted on its Facebook page that many dogs are French Bulldog mixes and others are mixes of basset hounds, pit bulls and Labradors. In addition to being underweight, they said most of them have bad skin and eye infections along with internal parasites and ringworm.

"All of these dogs received vaccines, baths, dewormer, testing (heartworm, fecal, skin scrapes, etc), and medications to help them heal," the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast said on their Facebook page.

The dogs are not available for adoption yet, and it may take several weeks for them to heal before being available.

Click here if you would like to donate to help provide care to the animals.