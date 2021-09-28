Watch
NewsRegion Martin County

Actions

Small plane crashes near Hobe Sound

One person taken to hospital with 'significant injuries,' bureau fire chief says
items.[0].videoTitle
Officials said at least one person was injured after a small plane crashed near Hobe Sound.
Small plane crash near Hobe Sound on Sept. 28, 2021
Posted at 3:59 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 17:18:33-04

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Officials said at least one person was injured after a small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon near Hobe Sound.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred off SE Bridge Road near a sod supplier called South Florida Grassing.

Bureau Fire Chief Kevin Parkes said one person was transported by helicopter to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach with "significant injuries."

An FAA spokesperson said the plane, a single-engine Cessna 150, crashed just before 3 p.m.

Officials said preliminary reports indicate only the pilot was on board. The spokesperson said the FAA and NTSB will investigate how the plane crashed.

Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.