Small plane crashes near Hobe Sound

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Officials said at least one person was injured after a small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon near Hobe Sound.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred off SE Bridge Road near a sod supplier called South Florida Grassing.

Bureau Fire Chief Kevin Parkes said one person was transported by helicopter to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach with "significant injuries."

An FAA spokesperson said the plane, a single-engine Cessna 150, crashed just before 3 p.m.

Officials said preliminary reports indicate only the pilot was on board. The spokesperson said the FAA and NTSB will investigate how the plane crashed.

Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.