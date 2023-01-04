Shoe print made of paint offers clue on who vandalized golf course in Palm City

PALM CITY, Fla. — An investigation is underway to find who painted swastikas, racist messages and other graphic images at the Martin Downs Country Club, a Black-owned golf course in Martin County.

"It's just a vile, vile act. We're not going to tolerate that here in Martin County," Martin County Sheriff's Office Lt. Yesenia Carde said.

News of the graffiti has left some concerning, including Jimmy Smith, the Martin County NAACP president.

"It's saddened me because we don't want to see things like that get to that level," Smith said. "It's a nice community over there and I'm quite sure the majority of the community over there is not with that kind of behavior."

Country club owners said this is the second time the golf course has been vandalized in the same location.

"I am surprised that we still have these challenges that people feel that need, do those things and send messages, and it's kind of hurtful because we have grown so far," Carde said.

In a report by the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the act happened early Monday.

"They were on the path in the tunnel, so there was some on the wall and I believe there may have been some on the floor, spray-painted on the floor, so it just kind of spread throughout the tunnel," Carde said.

Deputies said the only access to the vandalized area is from the road by foot or golf cart, with no cameras.

"Typically, with the other incidents of vandalism that we've had have been during the holiday weekends when children have no school and sneak out at night, so we're looking at all angles," Carde said.

Deputies said a vandal left behind orange shoe prints from stepping on wet paint from the graffiti.

Based on evidence, they believe it could be a juvenile or juveniles and are asking area schools to be on the lookout for shoes with orange paint.

"We've got plenty of vandalism at the parks, the bathrooms, the causeways over by the beaches, but none with those symbols," Carde said.

Deputies said the graffiti left behind $1,000 in damages, and it'll be up to the golf course if it wants to press charges.

Stanley Campbell purchased the golf course in April 2021 at an auction.