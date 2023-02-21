Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin CountyPalm City

Actions

Young shark bite victim shares recovery milestone

Palm City girl known for optimism after shark bite now walking again
Jasmine Carney from Palm City has come a long way since we last checked on her recovery after a shark bit down on her foot at Hobe Sound Beach.
Jasmine Carney, 10, poses for a photo on Hobe Sound beach after she was bitten by a shark in November 2022.jpg
Posted at 8:20 AM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 08:20:52-05

PALM CITY, Fla. — Jasmine Carney from Palm City has come a long way since we last checked on her recovery after a shark bit down on her foot at Hobe Sound Beach.

"I'm happy that I'm eleven now," Carney said.

Carney recently celebrated a birthday, and she also rocks green hair these days! Her biggest feat is that she's walking again after months of physical therapy to regain strength.

Carney stopped by WPTV with her grandmother and little brother to talk about her progress.

She said her favorite part of her visit was working on the green weather wall with WPTV Meteorologist Steve Villanueva. "My hair was blending in," Carney said.

Carney's story has been viewed by millions of people after she remained extremely positive after her shark encounter and hospital stay.

After more physical therapy, Carney hopes to return to martial arts classes in March.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7