'We are expecting more': Local Humane Society intakes animals from west coast

The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast is looking for fosters and adopters ahead of taking in more animals from Hurricane Helene aftermath
The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast is looking to clear their shelter ahead of taking in more animals from Hurricane Helene.
PALM CITY, Fla. — The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast is making emergency plans ahead of Hurricane Helene hitting the West Coast, asking fosters and adopters to come forward.

On Wednesday, the organization took in three dogs from a shelter that’s expected to be impacted by the hurricane.

The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast says many shelters in the path of the storm have dogs in low-lying outdoor kennels that are soaked from a recent storm. They're looking to support these shelters by taking in some of their animals.

“We are expecting more animals to come through. We don’t know how many and the only way we can help them is by getting the animals that we have in our shelter out,” said Courtney Zanetti, director of community outreach for the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast.

Zanetti is anticipating that a lot of animals on the West Coast will be displaced by the storm or surrendered by people who have to evacuate. She said support from shelters like theirs is crucial.

On Wednesday, the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast had 300 animals in the shelter; many of them are available for foster and 40 dogs are ready for adoption.

