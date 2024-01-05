Watch Now
Residents, businesses ordered to shelter in place after gas leak in Palm City

Posted at 12:26 PM, Jan 05, 2024
PALM CITY, Fla. — Crews are working a gas leak after a gas line was struck during construction in Palm City, Martin County Fire Rescue said.

The incident occurred Friday around noon in the area of Bruner Terrace. According to Martin County Fire Rescue, a construction worker struck a gas line, of unknown size, with an auger.

Traffic is closed from the Turnpike to Citrus Boulevard, Martin County Fire Rescue said.

Residents and business owners have been asked to shelter in place, and drivers are being urged to avoid the area and plan for heavy congestion, while repairs are being made.

