Pediatrician sees spike in regular respiratory illnesses in children

PALM CITY, Fla. — As more people continue to get vaccinated and restrictions loosen up, doctors are now reporting a resurgence of the common cold.

Shraddha Jawanjal is a teacher. With masks coming off and more people venturing out, she is seeing firsthand germs are spreading and kids are coming down with the common cold.

"We are in the second week of summer camp, I can see everyone is getting it," Jawanjal said. "They have a cough or runny noses."

It's no surprise to Dr. Kris Walker at All About Kids Pediatrics in Palm City.

"The younger kids that are in daycare, we're definitely seeing an uptick in regular respiratory illnesses," said Dr. Walker.

Dr. Walker said at the height of the pandemic, with people isolated at home, she saw hardly any cases. But as the world gets back to normal, more adults and children are getting both the common cold and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, which is better known as RSV.

"Since February or March of this year we noticed kind of a resurgence of all those normal cold viruses that we had not seen in a while," said Dr. Walker, who added the uptick is no cause for concern.

Doctors said preventing the common cold is similar to preventing COVID, by washing your hands often, covering your mouth, and avoiding large crowds especially if you're sick.

