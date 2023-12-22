Neighbor describes finding woman 'covered in blood' after double shooting inside gated Palm City community

PALM CITY, Fla. — A 60-year-old man faces two counts of attempted murder following a double shooting Thursday night in Palm City that injured his girlfriend and her adult daughter.

The shooting occurred inside the Clubhouse Court development in Palm City along Martin Downs Boulevard.

Martin County sheriff's deputies said a "highly intoxicated" military veteran, identified as Shaun Dougherty, came home and started arguing with his girlfriend over their relationship.

He then demanded to have sex with her, and she said no.

A neighbor, William Wagner, said he heard "four loud bangs."

WPTV William Wagner describes hearing the gunshots inside the gated community in Palm City.

Wagner thought the shots were fireworks until he looked outside his window.

"Then I started hearing people yelling in agony," Wagner said. "Then I heard them yell, 'Call the cops.'"

Wagner told his loved ones to run for safety in the house. A next-door neighbor, Les Frost, got a knock on the door seconds after the shots.

"We heard the banging on the door," Frost said. "I answered the door, and the woman was there. She was all covered in blood, and she said she was shot."

Frost said he and his wife rushed to help the 65-year-old victim.

"From there, I called 911," Frost said. "I was more concerned with getting the police here."

The longtime neighbor said he feared the woman would not make it.

WPTV Les Frost said one of the injured women banged on his door looking for help, prompting him to call 911.

"I thought if she's seriously injured, she won't survive," Frost said.

WPTV spoke with the woman's daughter, who was shot in the arm. She said her mother has wounds to the chest, neck and arm but is thankful both are alive.

Wagner and Frost believe that their neighborhood is safe and this is an isolated attack.

"It's unfortunate for the people involved," Wagner said. "I hope the two ladies that were shot are able to heal quickly."

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the two victims are expected to make a full recovery.