PALM CITY, Fla. — A major renovation could be on the horizon for Charlie Leighton Park as Martin County prepares to invest $4.5 million into upgrading the well-used boat ramp and surrounding amenities.

The popular waterfront access point regularly sees packed parking lots, especially on weekends, prompting the county to propose a large-scale improvement project aimed at increasing capacity and enhancing access for boaters and visitors.

Boaters who frequent the slip say the changes are much needed.

$4.5M upgrade planned for popular Palm City boat ramp

“It needs a little facelift. A couple of boards right there got some rusty nails and some slick spots,” said boater Benjamin Matthew Laird.

Another boater, Cooper Proctor, agreed, “I think it could definitely use the improvements.”

According to county records, the proposed upgrades would increase boat ramp and vehicle parking spaces. Other planned features include additional dockage, pedestrian walkways along the water, a gazebo, picnicking areas, and more green space.

“That sounds amazing. I love that. I would love to see them throw some money at it,” said boater Jolene Lang.

Charlie Leighton Park regulars hope the new design will improve the boating experience.

“The more space, the more boat-friendly it is, the easier it is to use,” Proctor added. “So if they increase the size, increase the parking, it’ll just overall make everything easier.”

“I give it an A-okay. I think it’s a great idea,” said Laird.

“It gets busy at times. This parking lot gets full,” said Joe Dismuke, an avid fisherman. “It would be better to have it expanded.”

Dismuke also hopes the county won’t overlook the nearby fishing area under the bridge. “One of the main things is maybe the little flat bridge here to get some lights on it. That would be nice,” he said.

Construction is expected to begin sometime after Labor Day, according to Martin County’s website. To learn more about the project, click here.

Residents and boaters alike will be watching closely as Martin County moves ahead with plans to improve one of Palm City’s most popular waterfront access points.