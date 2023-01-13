PALM CITY, Fla. — A deadly crash involving three tractor trailers has shut down all southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in Martin County on Friday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the wreck happened around 6 a.m. near mile marker 133, south of Becker Road in the Palm City area.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed three tractor trailers smashed up and damaged, along with multiple emergency vehicles at the scene.

WATCH: Report from WPTV Chopper 5

3 tractor trailers involved in deadly Turnpike crash in Martin County

Drivers heading south from Port St. Lucie are advised to take Interstate 95 as an alternate route.