Online shopping concerns as Toys R Us stops taking online orders

Toys “R” Us has officially shut down online purchases as it prepared to close hundreds of stores across the country.

But some shoppers have complained that they are having issues with their online orders that were made before this announcement, as they were trying to get a last-minute deal.

They have been making their concerns known on the Better Business Bureau’s website and the company’s Facebook page.

Complaints range from online orders being canceled, and their credit card purchases being reimbursed with gift cards that have a limited time to be used.

Others complained they have ordered items online with a gift card, but the order was canceled and the money wasn’t refunded to the gift card.

Toys “R” Us has not said whether there is a bigger order cancelation issue, or if there are just isolated cases.

The company’s press team has said that orders already placed will be processed and that customers can expect to receive those orders.

Now, shoppers are left with the only one option: Shopping the brick and mortar stores.

Families have until April 21 to use their gift cards.

Bed Bath and Beyond announced it will accept Toys “R” Us gift cards until Thursday night.

With more and more brick and mortar stores going out of business, here’s what you can look out for:

Compare Prices: Prices at liquidation sales aren’t always the lowest you’ll find, so do your research.

Use a Credit Card: If you experience any problem, this will give you a way to fight the charges.

Check warranty details: Closing stores typically continue to sell extended warranties but you’ll want to ask.

All sales are final, so no returns.