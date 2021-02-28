Menu

1 killed in small plane crash in Martin County

Firefighters find wreckage in brush at end of runway
One person was killed in a small plane crash at a Martin County airport.
Plane crash at Tailwinds Airpark
Posted at 1:56 PM, Feb 28, 2021
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — One person died in a small plane crash on Sunday in Martin County.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue firefighter-paramedics responded to reports of a plane crash at Tailwinds Airpark.

Firefighters located a small plane in the brush area at the end of the runway.

A single-engine Luscombe 8a crashed under unknown circumstances near Chandelle Road around 12:30 p.m.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, two people were on board.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said one person was pronounced dead.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified about the crash, which is under investigation.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is handling the scene.

