New 24/7 live tutoring program coming to Martin County School District

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County School District is planning to launch a new online tutoring program for students grades 6-12 beginning next week.

The company called Paper is already being used by several other districts across the state including Palm Beach.

District leaders said the new service will provide 24/7 tutoring with a live teacher 365 days a year.

Over 200 subjects will be available.

"Our students, they're really, they're in sports," said Dr. Mary White, Director of Curriculum, and Instruction, MCSD. "They're in athletics. They're in the arts, they're working till 9 o'clock at night or they're watching siblings. This allows them when they sit down to do their homework at 9 o'clock to have some assistance."

Students in the district will access the tutoring program through ClassLink where they can also find their online textbooks.

District leaders said the service will be available on phones, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers.

"The other thing that paper does too is that students can submit essays within 24 hours, get some feedback on that essay," said Dr. White. "Not only essays for their classes but I'm thinking, college entrance letters, or application letters, or resumes. Anything that they need writing help on they can get help on."

All chat transcripts between the students and tutors will be recorded and sent back to the district and to the student's teacher to access.

The district has decided to enter a one-year contract with Paper.

District leaders said the program is being paid for with money from the American Rescue Plan, a federal grant program made available to local governments during the pandemic.