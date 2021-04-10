Multiple-vehicle crash blocks all northbound lanes on Interstate 95 in Martin County

PALM CITY, Fla. — A crash involving multiple vehicles is blocking all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Martin County, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

The crash occurred Friday evening beyond Exit 110 near South Martin Highway in Palm City.

Fire officials reported heavy damage and are asking drivers to take an alternate route.

Officials said St. Lucie County Fire District crews are also at the scene.

Two patients were transported by helicopter from both counties. Their condition is unknown.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.