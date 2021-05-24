Watch
Mulligan's Beach House Bar & Grill catches fire in Jensen Beach

Popular restaurant on Jensen Beach Boulevard suffers significant damage
The aftermath of a fire at Mulligan's Beach House Bar and Grill in Jensen Beach on May 24, 2021.
Posted at 10:08 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 11:16:13-04

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Deputies say the popular Mulligan's Beach House Bar and Grill in Jensen Beach caught fire overnight Monday.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that the restaurant, located at 2019 Northeast Jensen Beach Boulevard, suffered significant damage.

Our WPTV news crew at the scene said the front of the business is charred and blackened and the large front windows are blown out.

The aftermath of a fire at Mulligan's Beach House Bar and Grill in Jensen Beach on May 24, 2021.

Deputies warned there could be minor traffic slowdowns on Jensen Beach Boulevard while crews investigate and workers clean up the mess.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

According to Mulligan's Beach House Bar and Grill's website, the company was founded in 1997 and has six locations throughout South Florida and the Treasure Coast.

