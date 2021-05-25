Meeting for proposed Stuart Costco lasts hours into the night

STUART, Fla. — The proposal to bring a Costco to Martin County has residents and city officials debating into the late hours of Monday night.

"We don't want all these people, all this development coming to a small area like this," said Daniel Marshall, a resident. "They're going to tear down all kinds of land and cut down all kinds of trees, ruin all the woods and the wetlands they're trying to destroy man."

Among the top concerns were the environment and potential traffic.

"We can barely handle the traffic here now, to be honest," said Marshall.

The 49-acre lot would also be house a gas station, two restaurants, and nearly 400 apartment units.

"Affordable housing is definitely needed in Martin County," said Debbie Greer, another resident. "Our teachers, policemen, firemen, they don't live in Martin County, because they can't afford to."

Greer said she thinks the supercenter would bring an economic boom.

"Because of the tax revenue, the sales tax, the impact fees, property taxes that would have to be paid," said Greer. "All of that income to benefit the citizens of Martin County."

"It's just not a good place man, they should go somewhere else," said Marshall.

