MCSO: Body found in trunk of vehicle involved in chase started in Palm Beach County

Two people in custody, officials said
Posted at 11:30 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-21 00:14:28-04

STUART, Fla. — Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in the trunk of a vehicle involved in a high-speed chase that started in Palm Beach County on Friday evening.

According to MCSO, deputies stopped the vehicle using a pit maneuver on Martin Highway, just off Interstate 95.

One deputy sustained minor injuries from glass, the sheriff's office said.

A man and a woman are in custody.

No shots were fired and the suspects are not injured.

Officials said the body found is of a male and the chase appears to be linked to a shooting incident in Palm Beach County.

The scene is active.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

