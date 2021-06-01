Martin County setting up more mobile vaccination sites

The Department of Health in Martin County is working with the Florida Division Of Emergency Management to get more shots in arms this week.

For the next seven days, including weekends, the state’s mobile vaccination unit will be out in various communities.

“I was kind of skeptical about it. I wanted to see how everything went and how everybody was doing,” said Steve Sicard, who added he felt relieved now that he had his shot.

The county is hoping to boost its vaccination rate among the younger population. Since the Pfizer vaccine was made available three weeks ago, only about 8-percent of the county’s 12 to 14 year olds have been vaccinated. For those 15 to 19, it’s 22%. 28% of those 20 to 24 have been vaccinated, and 23% of those 25-29 have had their shots.

“Those numbers aren’t where we want them to be. We’d like them to be a bit higher,” said Renay Rouse with the Department of Health in Martin County.

Rouse says it’s a plus to be fully vaccinated if you’re traveling this summer, and as Tuesday is the start of hurricane season, a vaccination could be added peace of mind if you have to evacuate.

“It’s good to be prepared and in the event you have to go to a shelter, it’s good to have as many people vaccinated in that shelter as possible,” said Rouse.

The mobile unit will be setting up in a different park every day, including over the weekend, between now and next Tuesday. We’ve got a link to the locations here.

http://martin.floridahealth.gov/_files/2021/_documents/FDEM_mobilevacc_June2021.pdf

