Menu

Watch
NewsRegion Martin County

Actions

Martin County man fatally shoots pregnant wife after mistaking her for intruder

Incident occurred at couple's south Stuart home
items.[0].videoTitle
A man in Martin County fatally shot his pregnant wife early Wednesday morning after he thought she was an intruder, according to the sheriff's office.
Husband fatally shoots wife in Martin County
Posted at 4:32 PM, Nov 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-05 00:00:21-05

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A man in Martin County fatally shot his pregnant wife early Wednesday morning after he thought she was an intruder, according to the sheriff's office.

Spokeswoman Christine Weiss said the woman, whose name has not been released, was shot inside the couple's south Stuart home around 1:30 a.m.

The victim's husband told detectives he heard someone outside of their bedroom door and didn't realize his wife was not in the room.

"He opened the bedroom door and fired the handgun, striking her once," a written statement from the sheriff's office said.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. However, the woman's unborn baby was saved.

The sheriff's office said the investigation into the deadly shooting is on-going.

Under Marsy’s Law, officials said they cannot release the victim's name or specific location of the incident.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right