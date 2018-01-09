Martin County Commission set to meet Tuesday for the first time after last week's arrests

STUART, Fla. - The Martin County Commission will meet Tuesday morning for the first time since new public records violations were filed against one current and one former commissioner.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. and offer the public an opportunity to make comments.

It's the first criminal charge for current commissioner Sarah Heard after she was cited with a non-criminal violation in November.

This is the second arrest for former commissioner Anne Scott on public records related charges.

Last week, the Martin County Sheriff's Office announced arrest warrants for both Heard and Scott for two counts of public records violations each.

Scott, along with commissioner Ed Fielding also face criminal public records violation charges from November.

The state attorney's office says its nine-month investigation into the Lake Point public records case is now complete.