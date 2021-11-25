Man critically injured in hit-and-run in Martin County, family pleading for help finding driver

The Florida Highway Patrol is trying to locate a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a local father of three.

According to family of 30-year-old Roberto Alpiza, his injuries are so severe, one leg was amputated, and doctors hope to save his other.

Bibiana Alpiza, Roberto’s sister, says Roberto got a brief look at the woman who hit him, but that she drove away without offering to help.

Roberto is at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center recovering from at least two surgeries since Sunday. He is from Belle Glade, and his family has been driving up to Fort Pierce to be with him constantly.

The Florida Highway Patrol and Bibiana Alpiza both say that Roberto told them he was driving on I-95 north of Martin Highway in Martin County around 3AM Sunday.

FHP says there was heavy rain at the time, and Roberto was outside of his car. Alpiza says her brother was trying to fix a light that was out.

“He said that when he was there, he just felt the car hit him,” Alpiza said.

Alpiza got the chance to talk to her brother for the first time in the hospital Wednesday.

“All I could do was cry and pray to God,” Alpiza said.

He told her the impact sent him into the roadway, where thankfully, traffic was light.

Roberto said the driver, a white woman in a gray or silver SUV, stopped briefly and rolled down the window.

“And he was like I need help and she just looked at him and I guess she saw that his leg was like off so she knew in that moment she was in trouble,” Alpiza said.

She drove away without helping or calling 911.

“He’s like I’m going to die here. This is it. I’m going to die. Then he remembered he had three kids and he needed to fight for his life,” Alpiza said.

He dragged himself to his car and called 911.

“She really did nothing and didn’t even bother to try to help my brother. She has no remorse, what kind of human does that,” Alpiza said.

Roberto works in construction and is a supporter for his family. They worry he might be out of a job because of his injuries.

His life is forever changed, and big financial and physical challenges could be ahead for the family.

That’s why Alpiza hopes to track down the driver to hold someone accountable.

“We want answers and justice for my brother,” Alpiza said.

FHP says if you have any information about the hit-and-run, call *347.

The following fundraiser has also been set up to support Alpiza and his wife and three children: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-roberto-alpizas-medical-expenses/support-roberto-alpizas-medical-expenses/share