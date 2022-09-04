Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin CountyJensen Beach

Actions

WPTV NewsChannel 5 exhibit opens at Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast

Ashleigh Walters assisted in the ribbon cutting ceremony at the new WPTV exhibit at the Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast on Sunday, September 4, 2022.
Ribbon cutting ceremony of the WPTV exhibit at Children's Museum of Treasure Coast.
Posted at 12:49 PM, Sep 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-04 12:49:19-04

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast debuted their new WPTV exhibit on Sunday.

Visitors to the museum can use the green screen to experience what it's like to be a WPTV First Alert meteorologist giving the weather forecast, read breaking news, and monitor feeds coming into the "station".

The exhibit also features a robotic camera that moves around similar to the ones found in the real WPTV studio, plus a "Madlibs"-style word game.

The museum is located at 1701 NE Indian River Drive in Jensen Beach.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms