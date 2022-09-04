WPTV NewsChannel 5 exhibit opens at Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast debuted their new WPTV exhibit on Sunday.

Visitors to the museum can use the green screen to experience what it's like to be a WPTV First Alert meteorologist giving the weather forecast, read breaking news, and monitor feeds coming into the "station".

The exhibit also features a robotic camera that moves around similar to the ones found in the real WPTV studio, plus a "Madlibs"-style word game.

The museum is located at 1701 NE Indian River Drive in Jensen Beach.