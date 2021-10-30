Watch
'Walk to End Alzheimer's' in Jensen Beach raises nearly $100K

About 5.8 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease
The "Walk to End Alzheimer's" was held in Jensen Beach, Fla., on Oct. 30, 2021.
Posted at 4:49 PM, Oct 30, 2021
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — WPTV anchors Ashleigh Walters and Jon Shainman emceed the Alzheimer's Association "Walk to End Alzheimer's" in Martin County on Saturday morning.

The walk was held at Indian Riverside Park in Jensen Beach.

The event raised nearly $100,000 to fight the disease.

The CDC estimates there are about 5.8 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease, which includes 580,000 people in Florida.

Beyond the millions living with Alzheimer's, there are an estimated 11 million people who serve as unpaid caregivers.

