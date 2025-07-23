'Unicorn World' event cancelled, leaving customers without refund or explanation

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — A mother in Jensen Beach says she's seeking answers after a planned family outing to a children’s event called Unicorn World was abruptly canceled just days before it was scheduled to take place at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

Tiffany Ford, a mother of four, says she had purchased tickets for the event scheduled for this weekend as a birthday gift for her daughter.

“My daughter was about to turn 7,” Ford said. “She’s a really good kid and so she loves horses and unicorns and when my mom found Unicorn World on Facebook, [she] sent it to me, [and] said this would be absolutely perfect for Lilly.”

Ford says she spent more than $200 on tickets for herself, her two daughters, and her mother. However, on Monday, she received an email stating the event had been canceled.

“It just said sorry, we regret to inform you it’s been canceled,” Ford said. “She was devastated, heartbroken, cried for a couple hours yesterday. Now not only am I out the experience for my daughter, but I can’t afford to eat $200.”

Ford says she attempted to contact the organizers multiple times through both email and phone, but hasn’t received any response. A voicemail message from the customer service number said, “if you believe in unicorns, leave a message.”

“The no answers [is frustrating]—okay, sorry we have financial troubles we can’t finish—okay, I’m not going to be happy, but at least you didn’t just disappear on me, that’s the part that really frustrates me,” Ford added.

WPTV reached out to Unicorn World for comment, but has not received a reply as of Tuesday. An automatic email response from the company stated:

“Thank you for reaching out. Unicorn World has officially ceased operations and this email address is no longer monitored.” — The Unicorn World Team.

According to a notice posted on the South Florida Fairgrounds’ website and social media, the cancellation was made by the event organizer. The Fairgrounds advised guests to reach out to the same customer service email and phone number we've been contacting.

At this point, Ford says she is still waiting for answers.

“At the very least I’d like my money back, but I’d like an answer to why they canceled this,” she said.