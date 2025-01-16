'Still in shock': Jensen Beach family gets back on its feet after losing everything in house fire

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — On Monday, Briana Washington says her family of seven was out running errands, when they returned home and noticed smoke and flames coming from the duplex.

The fire occurred in the 2000 block of Northeast Tropical Way in Jensen Beach around 12:50 p.m.

Washington says her husband tried to put out the fire, but their duplex was covered in smoke.

WPTV "I think we’re still in shock," Briana Washington told WPTV.

Inside the home was their kitten named Mistletoe, who has not been found since the incident. The family believes Mistletoe escaped the home, and the kitten is now reported missing.

Washington says her family is temporarily living in a hotel and lost all their belongings in the fire.

“I think we’re still in shock," stated Washington. "It’s one of the most devastating things I’ve ever had happen in my life. I never imagined losing my home.”

A family friend started a GoFundMe and a Meal Train to help them get back on their feet.

Washington says the community's support during these times has meant a lot.

Martin County Fire Rescue officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.